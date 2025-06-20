NYC restaurant owners working together to help undocumented employees get resources

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has made some immigrants fearful that ICE could show up at their place of work.

For New York City's restaurant industry, some businesses want to channel that anxiety into action.

More than 60% of restaurant workers are immigrants, according to the state comptroller.

Restaurant owners are teaming up to help.

One dishwasher at a Manhattan restaurant said they were much more relaxed and not afraid to go out and come to work before his life and other undocumented immigrants' lives changed, ever since ICE expanded the focus of its raids to include workplaces and immigration courts.

He said he only came here to work and to not cause any problems for anyone.

Advocates say ICE agents can legally access private areas like kitchens and storage rooms, but only with a warrant.

One Fair Wage has long fought for better pay for restaurant workers.

The Trump administration's crackdown is just one front in a perfect storm.

"Restaurant workers use Medicaid and food stamps at double the rate of other workers, and so they are losing their benefits, being terrorized in their workplaces, being targeted for their identities," said Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage.

The group is building a growing network of restaurant owners who can educate workers of their rights, provide free legal services and telehealth counseling.

In the meantime, the city is trying to reassure undocumented residents who are fearful.

"We're concerned that children will stop coming to school, concerned that if someone is a victim of a crime, or they witness a crime, they won't come forward beacuse of that," Manuel Castro of the NYC Office of Immigrant Affairs said.

At the restaurant, many say they will continue to work because they say they have families back home that count on their help.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.