New York City Restaurant Week 2025: What to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday.

Nearly 600 restaurants across the five boroughs will be offering special deals -- including Fish Cheeks in NoHo, Cafe Boulud on the Upper East Side and Bar Primi in the East Village to name a few.

Two-course lunches and three-course dinners will start at $30 -- just remember to ask for the special Restaurant Week menu.

While it is called Restaurant Week, the deals last nearly a month and run through Aug. 17.

NYC Restaurant Week was created in 1992 as a one-time culinary event to welcome the Democratic National Convention. But now, the program found a strong following among residents excited to dine at some of the City's top restaurants for discounted prices.

for a full list of participating restaurants.

