Heavy security around Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On the avenues outside The Garden, security will be stepped up. There will be multiple checkpoints and layers of surveillance. The only time Donald Trump will be seen in public is when he takes the stage.

"Of course it would be pretty obvious to anyone who's looking at this as to why. You had two assassination attempts against the former president, the presidential candidate, in the span of eight weeks," said Deputy NYPD Commissioner Rebecca Weiner.

Outdoor rallies like Trump's last event, this past summer-are considered too risky. Unlike earlier this year, Trump is no longer visible leaving Trump Tower. News helicopters are now forbidden to fly when his motorcade is on the move.

"We take all of that incredibly seriously. We tailor our approach to threat picture, to threat environment and to context. And so we are going to make sure that this event goes off without a hitch," added Deputy Commissioner Weiner.

The former president announced his plans earlier this month.

"We just rented Madison Square Garden. We're going to make a play. We're gonna make a play for New York!" he said.

However, police can't ignore the potential for scenes like when MSG hosted the Republican Convention 20 years ago and hundreds of demonstrators were rounded up after angry confrontations with police.

State Sen Brad Hoylman-Sigal has urged The Garden to reconsider.

"This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden," he said, "that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence."

Governor Kathy Hochul is downplaying the risk.

"People are going to have rallies. This is America," she said. "I feel very confident in the police to handle it."

There will be street closures. Penn Station will be open, but certain entrances could be sealed off. No, the former president cannot expect to win in New York. But he knows that what happens here on Sunday will make national news.

