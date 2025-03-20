Teen shot in popular downtown Brooklyn area, suspect still at large

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 18-year-old male was shot in the lower back in a popular part of downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

It happened on Cadman Plaza East and Prospect Street in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Vendors are lined up during the day for tourists flocking for a shot of the Manhattan Bridge.

Witnesses say there was no argument or dispute in the moments right before or after the shooting.

Witnesses said a suspect in all black had a gun in their hand and fired three shots.

"I had noticed a guy, he was right there, he had a gun, he had it out and he was shooting. Like he shot three times," said witness Imani Beck.

Beck said everyone panicked after the shots rang out.

"It went from everyone relaxing trying to get to the end of the street to panicking," Beck said. "You heard a bunch of people screaming and what not. They just ran. Everyone ran, I ran for my life and I don't run."

As for the suspect, Beck said they also ran.

"He was wearing all black, he had a mask on. Shiesty as they say nowadays, and he just ran away," Beck said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, this is the first shooting in the 84th precinct so far this year. There was only one shooting in the 84th precinct in all of 2024.

"15 years ago not so much, but this is a really fancy area now," Beck said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.