Small business owner brings love of Mexican art, treasures to New York City

EAST VILLAGE (WABC) -- A small business owner is on a mission to bring a little bit of Mexico to New York City.

La Sirena sells handmade folk art on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Beyond the colorful storefront, is an owner who is as eclectic as the treasures she collects.

Nestled in New York's East Village, a shop bursts with color creativity, and culture.

When you walk through the door your eyes are met with thousands of works of Mexican folk art covering every inch of the 325-square-foot shop.

"Everything I'm proud to say is made by another human being which means a lot to me it's important. It's just joy and love and color and creativity and magic," Leor said.

Behind the store itself is owner Dina Leor.

Dina calls herself an Argentine American, with a Mexican heart. A heart that let her down an unexpected path.

As a 9-year-old gift, she found herself in Mexico.

"That's when I fell in love. I had the best time. I didn't want to go home," Leor said.

"I started doing art therapy I got laid off, and I never thought of having a store. It wasn't originally my mission I believe the universe really shows you and I believe that happened like magic. And I've been in this magical place ever since." Leor said.

La Sirena is filled with treasures from across Mexico.

But what truly makes the store special is the connection between the artist and the buyer.

"Have you thought about the people you've been able to support through this shop?" Joelle Garguilo asks.

"I didn't start it because of that I just started buying stuff because it was so gorgeous. I go to people's patios and the whole family is there making it. It gets handed down from generation to generation. I really love to honor the people who is making everything. That means a lot to me," Leor said.

La Sirena is barely hanging on but is thriving in spirit.

"Most people wouldn't have stayed. We're hanging on by a shoestring, to be honest with you but I don't want to let it go," Leor said.

For the past 25 years, it has evolved into more than a shop, it's become a place where traditions are preserved and shared and for some, a little piece of home.

On East 3rd Street, a little girl's love affair with Mexico lives on, bringing joy color and a little bit of good luck to this corner of New York.

