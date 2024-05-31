MTA, Whitney Museum partner up to add art to subway stations across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Whitney Museum of American Art have partnered up to bring more a artistic feel to New York City subway stations.

The two organizations announced the "Making It Here: New York and the Whitney Biennial" " project on Friday, which will allow artists associated with the Whitney's Biennial 2024 celebration to transform three subway stations into a museum by the rails.

The Whitney exhibition is installed at three stations -- W 4th Street station, Jay Street-MetroTech station and Fordham Road station.

"Working with the Whitney and other organizations is an opportunity to build cultural and community connections and enliven stations with special installations and events," said MTA Arts & Design Director Sandra Bloodworth. "Through this partnership and the MTA's creative approach to revitalizing underutilized retail sites, we're using the power of art to make these transit spaces welcoming for our riders, which has been central to the Arts & Design team's mission for nearly 40 years."

Whitney officials added there are already 400 pieces of artwork in the system ready to be into the stations.

"It's a chance for the Whitney to bring our collection, art-making activities, as well as our landmark Whitney exhibition in the Biennial out of the museum, out of the galleries and into the world's busiest and most vibrant subway system," said Whitney Museum of American Art Deputy Director I.D. Aruede.

The MTA says even more art is coming, as they plan to announce other partnerships later this year.

