2 people injured in Grand Central subway station stabbing, police say

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Two people are injured after being stabbed in the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station early Wednesday morning.

The victims -- ages 28 and 32 -- were both stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks.

One flagged down an NYPD officer.

The second victim was able to get into Grand Central Terminal and flagged down an MTA police officer.

A person of interest is in custody, officials say.

The motive is unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

Subway service is not affected by this.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.