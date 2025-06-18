24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
2 people injured in Grand Central subway station stabbing, police say

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 1:14PM
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Two people are injured after being stabbed in the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station early Wednesday morning.

The victims -- ages 28 and 32 -- were both stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks.

One flagged down an NYPD officer.

The second victim was able to get into Grand Central Terminal and flagged down an MTA police officer.

A person of interest is in custody, officials say.

The motive is unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

Subway service is not affected by this.

