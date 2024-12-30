Man arrested after slashing subway rider on C train in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in police custody after slashing another subway rider.
It happened northbound C train as it rode through Midtown just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the 48-year-old victim was slashed in the neck.
He was able to exit the train at the 50th Street Station and was taken to Bellvue Hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Meanwhile, the suspect stayed on the train and exited at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station.
He has not yet been charged and is being treated for a hand injury.
