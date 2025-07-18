Police searching for woman accused of taking locked N subway train for joy ride in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who they say broke into a locked subway train and took it for a joy ride in Queens.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say an unidentified woman gained access inside a locked N train at Broadway Station, then moved southbound to the 36th Avenue station in Astoria.

The MTA says the train was not in service when it was taken and there was no impact to service on Thursday morning.

Police say no one was injured, and there were no reports of damage.

This is not the first time a subway train has been taken for a joyride. According to TWU Local 100, cab doors are routinely locked, but the key is standard and works on every subway train in the transit system.

They say keys are either stolen or purchased on the black market.

