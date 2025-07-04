15-year-old boy subway surfing in Queens killed after falling off No. 7 train

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A teenager was killed after falling from the top of a train in Queens while subway surfing on Friday, according to officials.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was riding on top of a No. 7 train around 2:45 a.m.

They say he fell onto the tracks as it pulled into the Queensboro Plaza station.

EMS crews rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD is investigating the incident, in addition to two separate incidents that happened at subway stations on Friday morning.

A person was struck by a J train at Crescent Street in East New York, Brooklyn, at around 3:30 a.m. He is in stable condition with a leg injury.

Meanwhile, another person was killed after falling while walking between cars on a No. 2 train at the Wall Street station in Lower Manhattan just before 1 a.m.

