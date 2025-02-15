Adams administration to sue Trump over revoked $80M in FEMA funds

NEW YORK -- New York City is planning on suing the Trump administration after the federal government secretly took back $80 million dollars in FEMA funds for the migrant crisis.

Counsel for the Adams administration sent a letter to City Comptroller Brad Lander Friday, saying the city plans to take legal action.

The letter was sent just hours after Lander called on the Adams administration to file a lawsuit or grant him permission to hire his own attorneys to bring a case against Trump.

The suit will be completed by February 21.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been under a microscope after Trump's Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against him.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of "getting rid of" the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Trump said the agency has been "a very big disappointment" and "it's very slow."

