1 person dead in single-car crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

Police confirmed the death of a driver on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

NEW ROCHELLE -- A motorist was fatally injured in a single-car crash Tuesday on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. near Mill Road.

The driver apparently veered off the road and struck an electrical utility box. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes on the southbound side remain closed between Wilmot Road and Mill Road.