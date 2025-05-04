Over 30,000 cyclists join 47th annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 30,000 cyclists are taking to the streets once again on Sunday for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City.

This year marks the 47th anniversary of the event, which features a 40-mile cross-borough, charitable bike ride to cyclists of all skill levels.

The first wave of cyclists began biking at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Church Street. Riders make their way up to the Bronx, back down the FDR Drive, across to Queens and then down to Brooklyn before reaching the finish line in Staten Island.

Co-organized by Bike New York, the tour helps fund free bike education programs and equip people with the skills needed to ride safely and confidently on city streets.

You can find more information about the event on Bike New York's website.

There are a number of street closures and parking restrictions due the bike tour:

Manhattan:

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Street

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Bronx:

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Manhattan (Continued):

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Queens:

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

21st Street between 43rd Avenue and Queens Plaza South

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Brooklyn:

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Front Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Staten Island:

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace

Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond Terrace and Dead End

