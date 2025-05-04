Over 30,000 cyclists join 47th annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 30,000 cyclists are taking to the streets once again on Sunday for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City.
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the event, which features a 40-mile cross-borough, charitable bike ride to cyclists of all skill levels.
The first wave of cyclists began biking at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Church Street. Riders make their way up to the Bronx, back down the FDR Drive, across to Queens and then down to Brooklyn before reaching the finish line in Staten Island.
Co-organized by Bike New York, the tour helps fund free bike education programs and equip people with the skills needed to ride safely and confidently on city streets.
You can find more information about the event on Bike New York's website.
There are a number of street closures and parking restrictions due the bike tour:
Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street
Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street
Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street
Chambers Street between Broadway and West Street
Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street
West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive
East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive
Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard
Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street
East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue
Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)
138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge
3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street
East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue
Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit
East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit
Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street
Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)
Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route
21st Street between 43rd Avenue and Queens Plaza South
21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North
Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street
19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard
Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard
Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South
Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street
14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue
31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive
44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street
11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)
McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue
Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street
Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
Old Fulton between Furman Street and Front Street
Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street
Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street
BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano
Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)
Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street
Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street
Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace
Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond Terrace and Dead End
