Traffic deaths across NYC at record lows so far this year as City sees historic drop

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There have been 87 traffic deaths in New York City so far this year, which puts 2025 on track to be one of the safest years on record.

The New York City Department of Transportation announced today that in the first six months of 2025, the number of traffic deaths has reached the lowest level in recorded history. The number of deaths is the same as in the first six months of 2018, which went on to become the safest year since the city began keeping records on traffic fatalities in 1910.

The 87 deaths in the first six months of this year are a 32% decrease from the first six months of last year, which reported 128 fatalities and ended with 251. DOT data released on Wednesday also shows declines in traffic deaths involving pedestrians and riders of bicycles and motor vehicles.

"The 32 percent drop in traffic fatalities that we have seen this year is historic," said Mayor Eric Adams in a press release. "It's also further proof that our administration's Vision Zero efforts are working. Strong enforcement against reckless driving is keeping pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers safe, and our administration will continue using all tools available to drive down traffic violence and deliver results that keep New Yorkers safe on and off our streets."

