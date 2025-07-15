Dangerous flooding leads to state of emergency in village of Elmsford

ELMSFORD, New York (WABC) -- Flash flooding in Westchester County led to a state of emergency in Elmsford on Monday.

Mayor Robert Williams said the decision was necessary due to the heavy rain that caused damage to streets, homes and businesses.

The declaration allows emergency officials to take any steps necessary to protect life an property. Although the rain has stopped, some flooding remains.

Saw Mill River Parkway is closed along New York State Route 119-- Main street in Elmsford.

Officials have set up caution tape along the area as cleanup efforts are underway, which may impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Severe flash floods disrupted the Monday evening commute, with high water trapping cars and shutting down roadways.

