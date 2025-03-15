Storm advisories, preps ahead of Sunday night's expected severe weather

Tune in Eyewitness News This Morning beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Monday for the latest AccuWeather forecast and travel conditions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City and the Tri-State area can expect heavy rain and strong wind during storms on Sunday night into Monday.

This is the same system that caused death and destruction across several states.

We have an AccuWeather Alert in effect for the region with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour expected on Sunday night. Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

A flood watch will go into effect on Sunday morning.

The storm is expected to impact the commute on Monday morning.

Ahead of the storm, city officials advise businesses and homeowners to secure sites and property to avoid loss and damage.

The NYC Buildings Department will conduct random spot checks of construction sites to ensure that businesses comply with the advisory.

For construction sites, officials suggest tying down and securing loose materials, covering electrical equipment from exposure to weather, and suspending crane operations when wind speeds surpass 30 miles per hour.

Similar measures are being advised for homeowners. Loose items should be brought inside the home, antennas and satellites should be temporarily removed, and gutters and drains should be cleared to allow for proper drainage.

New Yorkers are urged to call 311 to report any non-compliant buildings or sites they may come across.

