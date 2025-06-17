Woman struck and killed by subway at Union Square Station

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed by a subway train after jumping onto the tracks at Union Square Station and was unable to get back onto the platform.

Police say the 24-year-old woman went down onto the tracks at the 14th Street-Union Square station for unknown reasons just after 10:20 p.m. last night.

Witnesses told officers she attempted to get back onto the platform but was unable to pull herself up.

She was struck by a northbound L train and pronounced dead at the scene.

L subway service was suspended for about three hours.

Police are investigating what led up to the woman descending onto the tracks.

The MTA advises riders not to go onto tracks, as it can be deceivingly difficult to get back onto the platform.

The agency has lost item retrievers who can safely recovery personal items from the tracks.

