NYCFC to put quick-strike offense up against CF Montreal

New York City FC will hope to tally another positive result absent starting goalkeeper Matt Freese as they visit a struggling CF Montreal on Saturday night.

NYCFC (8-6-4, 28 points) sit just a single spot outside of automatic playoff qualification. With Freese away at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, backup goalkeeper Tomas Romero made his club debut on June 12 against Atlanta United, recording his fifth career clean sheet in a 4-0 victory.

In that game, Monsef Bakrar scored in the 55th minute and Hannes Wolf bagged a brace in the 57th and 59th in what was reportedly the speediest three-goal sequence in team history.

"Monsef has showed already in a few games back how important it is to keep the belief in your part of the team process," NYCFC manager Pascal Jansen said after the match.

At the very bottom of the Eastern Conference, CF Montreal (2-12-5, 11 points) are still searching for their first win on home turf of the 2025 campaign. A 90th-minute headed goal from their leading scorer Prince Owusu proved to be Montreal's only consolation in a 3-1 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

"For me, the moment you concede the first goal, it's not the same," assistant coach David Sauvry told reporters. "The energy level when you're pushing to come back and when you're trying to score and exploit some moments, it's not the same."

One of their two wins this season, though, came against NYCFC on May 10, with Owusu potting the only goal in a low-key affair at Yankee Stadium. That result was Montreal's most recent clean sheet.

Both teams will be missing a number of key players representing their national teams at the Gold Cup. For Montreal, backline stalwart Joel Waterman remains with Canada, as does young midfielder Nathan Saliba, who will be joining Belgian club Anderlecht after the tournament. Along with Freese, New York will also be missing Costa Rican forward Alonso Martinez.

Montreal interim manager Marco Donadel will return behind the sidelines after missing the previous match with a suspension. It is unclear whether designated player Giacomo Vrioni will join him after missing the Cincinnati game with an elbow injury.

