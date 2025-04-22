NYC's first microhubs for deliveries open on Earth Day on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tuesday marks the 55th annual Earth Day.

It's a day to celebrate Mother Nature and the planet we all share.

In New York City, officials are setting up policies to protect our environment and promote safer streets with the city's first microhubs.

One in five New Yorkers receive packages four or more days per week, which has dramatically increased the number of delivery vehicles on busy city streets.

"New Yorkers are receiving more deliveries than ever before, and this has resulted in a spike in delivery trucks that pollute our air and create challenges on our streets," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "These microhubs will cut down on the number of truck trips on our busy city streets and also cut down on double parking and blocking sidewalks."

In fact, the amount of goods that moves through the five boroughs is expected to increase by 70% over the next 20 years.

The new hubs on the Upper West Side will dramatically reduce traffic and emissions in the air.

Microhubs are central locations where delivery trucks can unload cargo and transfer it to smaller, safer, and more sustainable forms of transportation for the final delivery, including cargo bikes and handcarts.

The first microhubs, located on Amsterdam Avenue and West 73rd Street; Amsterdam Avenue and West 85th Street, and Broadway and West 77th Street, offer dedicated space for select delivery companies participating in the pilot program, including Amazon, Net Zero Logistics, and UPS.

"Amazon is excited to join this innovative NYC DOT microhub pilot program," said Kawaljit Singh, director, Last Mile Transportation at Amazon. "We believe this is an important step towards optimizing urban delivery for our customers, and we are eager to collaborate and contribute to its success."

Each of the three locations were chosen as part of NYC DOT's Smart Curbs program on the Upper West Side.

