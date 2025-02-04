Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture celebrating milestone 100th anniversary

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture unveiled plans for its milestone 100th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

The year-long festivities will include a new exhibition, public programs and the Schomburg Centennial Festival in June.

The president of the New York Public Library says the anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate American history that others want to deny.

"The history of African American people is the history of America," said New York Public Library president Tony Marx. "America is not understandable without that history."

According to the Schomburg Center, the display will feature "some of the most rare and notable items" from the more than 11 million items in its collection related to Black history, arts and culture.

That includes archives of James Baldwin, Maya Angelou and Harry Belafonte.

The 100th anniversary celebration events will take place from this May to May 2026.

