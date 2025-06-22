NYPD deploying additional resources across city following US strikes on Iran

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is on alert after the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran on Saturday.

The NYPD is deploying additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites across the area.

Governor Kathy Hochul said New York State police are working to protect at-risk sites and flight cyberattacks.

There are no specific threats at this time.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

