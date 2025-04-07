Daughter's NYPD K-9 partner named after fallen lieutenant father

The canine partner of an officer has been named in honor of her father, an NYPD lieutenant who was killed in the line of duty.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD lieutenant who was killed in the line of duty was honored in a touching tribute.

The K-9 partner of his daughter, NYPD Emergency Service Unit officer Katrina Narvaez, has been named in honor of her father.

Lieutenant Frederico Narvaez was killed when Katrina was just 9 years old.

In a post online, the NYPD said Katrina and her canine companion Freddy will keep New York safe together.

Freddy specializes in using his acute sense of smell to find guns and explosives in C4, dynamite and other compounds.

