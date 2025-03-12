Exclusive: NYPD lieutenant sheds light onto department's overtime abuse scandal

In part 2 of an exclusive interview, former NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps details an overtime abuse scandal that has rocked the department.

In part 2 of an exclusive interview, former NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps details an overtime abuse scandal that has rocked the department.

In part 2 of an exclusive interview, former NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps details an overtime abuse scandal that has rocked the department.

In part 2 of an exclusive interview, former NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps details an overtime abuse scandal that has rocked the department.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News heard for the first time from a retired NYPD lieutenant who is accusing the former chief of department of sexual harassment, but that was only part of the story. Lt. Quathisha Epps is also at the middle of an NYPD abuse scandal that has shaken up the department.

During fiscal year 2024, Epps more than doubled her salary with overtime, taking home $406,000.

"I can explain my overtime. I don't know if he was willing to explain my overtime," she said.

That's only half the story according to an EEOC complaint she filed in December that says her boss, former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, demanded "monetary compensation in return, including requiring her to fund a trip to Miami for him and his wife."

"He says, 'oh, you're going to start cutting me some of that overtime.' So, I would give him money," Epps said. "There was a day that he had me in his office after the bar exam and he told me to call his wife and act like I was giving them a gift, which was like $3,000."

She says she gave him the $3,000.

Epps says it was during this time period that she was being sexually harassed and assaulted by Maddrey, in what her attorney calls a "textbook case of predatory abuse and victim silencing - using coercion to obtain compromising material, then weaponizing it to instill fear."



"When he says he wants something, I'm supposed to comply with it," Epps said. "I could be in a meeting in his office. He'll text me. I'll look at my phone and he'll say, 'go and close the door and strip. Walk across to my office,' and the message will say, 'close the door, strip and send me something.'"

She says all of this would happen while he was still in the meeting. She says there weren't many times when she didn't comply.

As the overtime scandal was brewing in December, Epps decided to file for early retirement, which would require approval by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to leave the department in good standing.

"He says, 'I'm going to go upstairs and talk to her.' He says, 'come here, come here,' and pulls my arm. And he takes me by my neck, pulling my head toward his groin and he says, 'just kiss it a little bit, just kiss it a little bit, and let me get my mind right, get my mind right so I can go upstairs and talk to her.'"

One month later, the Queens home of Maddrey was searched by federal agents in this overtime abuse scandal that led to a shakeup in internal affairs. The chief and more than a dozen high-ranking officials were removed from their posts.

Maddrey has denied allegations of overtime abuse and sexual misconduct. His attorney told Eyewitness News in response to this report, "we look forward to total vindication."

Epps said she is seeking the same.

"Maybe in speaking out, maybe other victims will dig deep and find some courage in a place where I can even find courage that they may feel like they don't have to sit quietly in these situations, that this is wrong," Epps said.

After initially being suspended, both Lt. Epps and Chief Maddrey have retired from the NYPD, without any department charges of overtime abuse. Maddrey, however, is still under investigation by federal authorities, who have contacted Epps about their investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.