Stabbing suspect shot during chase with police in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police shot a suspect while responding to a stabbing in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Friday night.

The call for the initial stabbing happened on Duryea Place around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Officers responded and found the victim and tried to apprehend the suspect, who then began to run.

A chase ensued for about two and a half blocks and ended on 21st Street with police firing after the 29-year-old suspect reportedly charged at them, giving them no time to react.

The suspect was shot twice by police and was taken to an area hospital.

"As our officer was chasing the perpetrator, for an unknown reason, he stops, he turns, he makes intentional, multiple intentional movements like he has a firearm, charges our police officer in a full sprint for approximately 20 feet away," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

A gun was not recovered but police released a photo of a knife and another blade from the scene.

Police said the suspect has four prior arrests and convictions for assault and a gun charge.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

