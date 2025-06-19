NYPD cracking down on illegal scooters, mopeds on Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- With temperatures soaring, the NYPD hit the Coney Island boardwalk on Thursday to crack down on illegal scooters, mopeds, and other quality of life concerns.

The police department's Quality of Life division focuses on problems that impact the everyday lives of people in the city and non-emergency 311 concerns.

"We're looking to make it safe, free of nuisance and enjoyable for everyone who comes down to the boardwalk today," said Quality of Life Division commanding officer Deputy Chief William Glynn. "There's some people in need of outreach, homeless individuals, sometimes disorderly groups. Later at night, drinking, things like that."

The teams were formed in April and launched in five precincts and one Public Service Area that covers city-run housing.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced earlier this week that the teams will expand citywide and they will focus on issues tailored to each precinct.

"Accessing data through looking at the calls, through looking at the conditions, through talking to the community councils, the bids, the community boards, combination of data and what the community brings to them," Glynn said. "Then they have a nice clear picture of what is their mission and what they should be addressing."

For parents, it's welcoming news with the reassurance of knowing there are even more people keeping an eye out for their children's safety.

"Safety is always a concern because we have kids here, but I always feel safe when we come here," said parent Liz Cimarelli.

"It's very important, especially when the kids are on the rise and, you know, sometimes you lose sight of certain things, but there's plenty of hands on deck, it seems, today, hopefully for the rest of the summer," said parent Ralph Faiella.

The NYPD says the quality of life teams will roll out quickly..

The plan is to have teams set up in each precinct in all boroughs and police service areas by the end of the summer..

The city says the results of the pilot program were promising. Officers responded to more than 7,500 quality of life calls, issued 6,100 summonses and made about 350 arrests.

