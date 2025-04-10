Officials said the five passengers on the helicopter were a mix of children and adults.

At least 5 killed when helicopter with tourists from Spain crashes into Hudson River

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least five people were killed and the search continues for a sixth after a helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. closer to the Jersey City side of the Hudson.

In addition to the tourist family of five -- two adults and three children -- a pilot was also on board, for a total of six people. It is not yet clear who has not yet been found.

Video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter break apart and crash into the water.

A witness told Eyewitness News that he saw the helicopter crash.

"I heard a loud snap ... I looked over ... and I could see a helicopter falling on its side and splash into the water," the witness said. "I didn't see anyone come out."

Lauren Glassberg has breaking details from the banks of the Hudson River in Jersey City.

Sara Jean Raymond was practicing for a half marathon and saw the plane go down.

"I was in shock. I tried to call 911, I could not reach anyone. They were very fast though. Like, they were very fast to come here," she said. "I don't know what happened, if the people survived or anything, but oh my God, you don't see that very often."

The Coast Guard said it has stopped vessel traffic in the area and established a safety zone.

The NYPD said to expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

Citizen App shows footage of the emergency response in the Hudson River.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in NYC since 1977 -- most recently in 2019 when a helicopter used for executive travel hit the roof of Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace and the pilot was killed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

