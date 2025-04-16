NYPD SCUBA Team speaks out about helicopter parts recovery after deadly crash

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD SCUBA Team that worked to recover the helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River last week spoke out on Wednesday for the first time about their efforts in the investigation.

The scuba team went deep into the murky waters of the Hudson, with zero visibility, to recover the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter's main rotor system, transmission, roof beam, and tail rotor.

These pieces of crucial evidence will help the NTSB investigators figure out what caused the helicopter to suddenly fall out of the sky.

"Now, most times, because of conditions and stuff like that, and the computers we can't tell exactly what it is, we just know it's of the correct size," an NYPD SCUBA Team member said. "So, we just have to set out our pattern line in that vicinity, go down, put hands on the object, and figure out by feel what it is."

The pilot, Seankese "Sam" Johnson, was taking a family of Spanish tourists, Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children, ages 4, 8, and 10, on a tour when the chopper crashed on April 10. All six people aboard were killed.

The NTSB said the helicopter wasn't equipped with any flight records.

The NYPD's SCUBA Team is one of the most highly trained scuba teams in the world, covering 146 miles of water and 576 miles of waterfront.

