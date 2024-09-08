Search for gunman who wounded 3 men in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after a gunman shot 3 men in Queens overnight. The shooting happened in Laurelton just after 1:00 a.m.

Investigators canvased the area on 220th Street, for any clues into what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting incident and the identity of the gunman. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the torso, 24-year-old man was shot in the neck. Both of them are in stable condition. Another 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

One resident told Eyewitness News they're concerned about their safety.

"The last three years there's a lot of violence. It wasn't like this before. Violence still happened in New York but I think the crime rate is just going high, high, high. So we really need to change something," he said.

In the 105th precinct, there have been 10 shooting incidents compared to 6 last year.

