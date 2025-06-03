NYPD searching for babysitter accused of beating young boys in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A warrant is out for the arrest of a city-funded babysitter who a family attorney says was caught on camera repeatedly abusing three young boys left in her care.

The babysitter, La'Keysha Jackson, was paid for by a city program that provides child care to struggling families.

The alleged abuse that included hitting the children with a belt was discovered in May after the boys' grandmother just so happened to check a live feed of cameras in the home.

The family filed a police report the next day on May 8, but a warrant wasn't issued for Jackson's arrest until Monday. Police say they tried to arrest the babysitter Monday, but she was not there.

Cali Madia, a partner at Veridian Legal, is the attorney for the boys' mother, Geraldine Jaramillo.

"I would just love to know that she's not potentially in another person's house," Madia said.

Madia says Jackson started babysitting the three boys-- ages 2, 4, and 6 -- about a year ago. But the 24-year-old had been spending more time alone with the boys since their mother started working.

"I think she looked to her as almost like family, she allowed her to sleep over at the house," Madia said.

On May 7, the boys' grandmother, who lives in Pennsylvania, happened to check a camera and noticed the kids sleeping at an unusual time.

"I think if the kids hadn't been asleep and if that hadn't been so unusual for her, she would not have gone back and watched the history," Madia said.

Madia says other videos showed the babysitter threatening the 2-year-old as he's crying and scaring the two oldest about bugs.

Attorneys also allege a clown mask was found in a closet in the hallway.

"They're terrified to use the bathroom because walking in that hallway is just scary to them," Madia said. "They still have those memories associated with it. They're afraid of it to be in their bedroom because that was where a lot of the abuse took place."

According to Madia, Jackson was contracted by ACS through a company called Selfhelp.

Jaramillo allegedly had issues with the first babysitter provided by Selfhelp and wound up getting matched with Jackson.

ACS says it is taking "these despicable actions very seriously" and that it has "commenced a review of the contracted provider's procedures."

In the meantime, Selfhelp says Jackson has been terminated and that it is fully cooperating with investigations conducted by ACS and the NYPD.

