NYPD searching for man who attacked 2 MTA employees with scooter in the Bronx

Police are looking for the man who investigators say was sleeping on the subway platform in the Bronx.

Police are looking for the man who investigators say was sleeping on the subway platform in the Bronx.

Police are looking for the man who investigators say was sleeping on the subway platform in the Bronx.

Police are looking for the man who investigators say was sleeping on the subway platform in the Bronx.

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Two on-duty MTA workers were injured after a man struck them with his scooter at a subway station in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

The employees were apparently trying to wake the man up as he slept on the No. 5 train platform at the Eastchester-Dyre Av station just after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect became irate, spitting and swinging his Razor scooter at the workers.

The 37-year-old train conductor was struck in the face with the scooter and the 46-year-old train operator was hit in the hand while trying to intervene.

They were taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital to be checked out.

The suspect fled the station.

He was described as a man between 18 and 22 years old, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Kemberly Richardson reports on the woman who says she is stranded in Puerto Rico with her pet parrot.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.