Man fatally shot, woman injured in shooting at NYCHA complex in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 2680 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hamid Thomas, 32, was shot in the torso and left arm.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the lower back. She appeared to be a bystander and realized she was shot.

They both were taken to Harlem Hospital, where Thomas succumbed to his injuries. The woman was in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask who fled eastbound toward 7th Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.