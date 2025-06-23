NYPD steps up security at sensitive locations in NYC following U.S. Strikes on Iran

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has stepped up security at places of worship after there are concerns that the exchange of missile attacks will inspire acts of terrorism.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the concerns on Monday.

"We are a vulnerable place. We are a place that has been attacked before. I want New Yorkers to remain on high alert, and get back to that tried and true phrase, 'If you see something, say something,'" Hochul said.

Hochul said there are no credible threats at this time.

She spoke with over 100 religious and community leaders to address safety, including counterintelligence, state police and Homeland Security.

Some residents renewed concerns following Saturday's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and the possibility of retaliation against Jewish people both in the United States and abroad.

The Executive Director of the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale Richard Langer is constantly calming fears and monitoring security.

He said there has been heightened communication with the NYPD to help ease any high anxiety.

"Ever since October 7th, we've been on such a heightened state of alert, so this is more of the same. It's still I think a lot of people are anxious, especially people with family or friends who are trapped either side of the conflict," Langer said.

Others said they have not noticed any stepped-up police presence throughout the substantial Jewish community in the Bronx.

"Actually, no I have not, which is a little surprising, especially around the synagogues. It is quite frightening for myself personally because I am Jewish and I have dealt with some racial stuff," Sid Joachim of Riverdale said.

"I don't live here. I live in Monsey, New York. There is a lot more stuff going on, more police. We need a lot more security, it's true," Mordecai Nathan said.

