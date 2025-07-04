Police warn of string of jewelry robberies by suspects on scooters

Police ask for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Police say there is an emerging pattern of robberies via scooter.

Between April 9 and June 30, there have been a slew of robberies across New York City involving two unidentified male individuals who forcibly removed jewelry from victims, the NYPD says.

The suspects systematically approached the victims on a motorized scooter, took their property, then used the scooter to flee.

In one instance, the duo targeted a 13-year-old boy in Woodhaven, taking his necklace and fleeing on a red moped towards Jamaica Avenue.

In another case, they stole the necklace of a 64-year-old woman in Maspeth.

Police say multiple incidents resulted in victims sustaining minor injuries.

