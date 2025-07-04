Police warn of string of jewelry robberies by suspects on scooters

Police say there is an emerging pattern of robberies via scooter.
Between April 9 and June 30, there have been a slew of robberies across New York City involving two unidentified male individuals who forcibly removed jewelry from victims, the NYPD says.
The suspects systematically approached the victims on a motorized scooter, took their property, then used the scooter to flee.
In one instance, the duo targeted a 13-year-old boy in Woodhaven, taking his necklace and fleeing on a red moped towards Jamaica Avenue.
In another case, they stole the necklace of a 64-year-old woman in Maspeth.
Police say multiple incidents resulted in victims sustaining minor injuries.
Police ask for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
