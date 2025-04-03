NY Department of Health issues travel advisory for New Yorkers due to measles outbreaks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yok State Department of Health has issued a travel advisory ahead of Passover and Easter about measles outbreaks.

The travel advisory is urging everyone to make sure they are fully vaccinated against measles before traveling abroad or even domestically.

Full protection with two vaccine shots takes two weeks, but the health commissioner says a single dose can provide 93% protection.

The total number of measles cases in the United States in the first three months of 2025 has already surpassed the total number of measles cases in all of 2024.

There have been four total cases of measles in New York State so far this year, three in New York City and one in Suffolk County.

