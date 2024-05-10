NYU Langone Long Island honors more than 2 dozen mother-daughter duos for National Nurses Week

MINEOLOA, Long Island (WABC) -- A hospital on Long Island held a special Mother's Day event on Friday in honor of more than two dozen mother-daughter nurse duos.

Ahead of Mother's Day and in honor of National Nurses Week, NYU Langone Long Island in Mineola honored the more than two dozen teams of mothers and daughters who followed in their footsteps.

These teams serve as the lifeline to hundreds of patients each day.

Karen Brown has been a nurse for 14 years. She emigrated to America from Jamaica, becoming the first in her family to go to college. She earned her nursing degree while Kayla was a child.

"I never felt pressured, if anything I felt inspired," said OR nurse Kayla Brown. "Now that I'm working full time, I can't imagine going from work to school and then raising two kids and then back again."

Kayla just graduated eight months ago and continues to be inspired by her mother who came here for the American dream.

"Very proud to see how's she's grown, because when she first started, it's terrifying, your first full time job and also as a nurse," said Karen Brown.

Similarly, Maria Mercado emigrated from the Philippines with her four kids, two of whom work by her side.

"Growing up my parents worked 12-hour shifts, sometimes I would barely see them, but I understood that was the sacrifice they were going to make," Yra Mercado said.

They are mothers who balance caring for their families while extending compassion to patients.

And their daughters are continuing their legacy with gratitude.

"Just to know how much we love and appreciate her," Kayla said.

