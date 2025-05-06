In his latest project, Attenborough spotlights ocean resilience and the urgent need for global change

New Trailer: David Attenborough explores crisis beneath the waves in new National Geographic special

The National Geographic special "Ocean with David Attenborough" premieres June 7 for World Oceans Day, urging action to protect our oceans.

LOS ANGELES -- Renowned natural historian Sir David Attenborough returns with a new documentary that dives into the crisis beneath the waves of our oceans.

Now, National Geographic has released the first trailer for "Ocean with David Attenborough," the first ever collaboration between National Geographic and the 98-year-old broadcasting legend known for decades of pioneering environmental storytelling.

The special aims to inspire viewers around the world with a message of hope and the need for ocean conservation.

Timed to World Oceans Day and the midpoint of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the film highlights real solutions to help protect marine life and restore the health of the planet's waters.

The documentary is backed by insights from leading scientists, including Dr. Enric Sala, founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas.

The trailer footage highlights the diverse marine life we impact daily, along with the current condition of the sea floor.

The film's message: "If we save the sea, we save our world."

"Ocean With David Attenborough" premieres June 7 on National Geographic and begins streaming June 8 on Disney+ and Hulu.

