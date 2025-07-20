24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in Washington Heights park; suspect in custody

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 20, 2025 1:08PM
Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot inside park in Manhattan
Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot inside a Washington Heights park late Saturday night, police sources say.

One person has been taken into custody, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Responding to a 911 call just before midnight, investigators found a 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times in his face and arm near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park.

EMS workers rushed the victim to a Harlem hospital, where he's expected to recover.

"It's just terrible to know someone's out to kill... I'm just on my bike trying to get home from work. It's a scary situation," area resident Jack Clark told Eyewitness News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW