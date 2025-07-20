Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in Washington Heights park; suspect in custody

Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot inside a Washington Heights park late Saturday night, police sources say.

One person has been taken into custody, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Responding to a 911 call just before midnight, investigators found a 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times in his face and arm near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park.

EMS workers rushed the victim to a Harlem hospital, where he's expected to recover.

"It's just terrible to know someone's out to kill... I'm just on my bike trying to get home from work. It's a scary situation," area resident Jack Clark told Eyewitness News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.