Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in Washington Heights park; suspect in custody

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot inside a Washington Heights park late Saturday night, police sources say.
One person has been taken into custody, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Responding to a 911 call just before midnight, investigators found a 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times in his face and arm near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park.
EMS workers rushed the victim to a Harlem hospital, where he's expected to recover.
"It's just terrible to know someone's out to kill... I'm just on my bike trying to get home from work. It's a scary situation," area resident Jack Clark told Eyewitness News.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.