One officer killed, another injured in Newark, sources say

NEWARK (WABC) -- One officer was killed and another was injured in Newark Friday night, sources say.

Multiple witnesses say they heard several gunshots, with one man saying he heard as many as 10.

New Jersey Transit bus route 13 near the scene is operating on a detour between Broadway and Carteret Street.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

