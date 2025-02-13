Officials warning drivers about E-Z Pass texting scam to collect tolls for congestion relief zone

Officials say scammers have flooded phones with official-looking text messages claiming an "unpaid toll invoice."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Law enforcement agencies are alerting drivers to be aware of a widespread E-Z Pass scam that has been making the rounds since congestion pricing started.

Officials say scammers, likely based overseas, have flooded phones with official-looking text messages claiming an "unpaid toll invoice" and warning drivers that they could face "excessive late fees on their bill" unless paid.

Officials are warning drivers to be aware of the scams from fictitious names like "NY Toll Services" claiming to collect tolls for the congestion relief zone.

Do not click on any links, they say.

E-ZPass NY said it never asks customers to click a link to pay for tolls.

Communications for E-ZPass NY about a statement or bill will only be sent if you opted in to receive mobile alerts and will only include links to E-ZPassNY.com.

