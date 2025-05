Orange County highway superintendent accused of shooting DoorDash driver in the back

CHESTER, Orange County (WABC) -- A public servant in Orange County is now facing felony assault charges.

Investigators accuse highway superintendent John Reilly III of shooting a DoorDash delivery driver in the back.

The driver knocked on a door in Chester on Friday night to ask for directions.

Reilly told the man to get off his property and fired several shots.

The driver was seriously hurt.

Reilly was arrested and held on bail.