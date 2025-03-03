Los Angeles firefighters receive standing ovation during Oscars

The LA Fire Department was honored at the Oscars on Sunday for its brave and heroic actions during the Souther California wildfires.

The LA Fire Department was honored at the Oscars on Sunday for its brave and heroic actions during the Souther California wildfires.

The LA Fire Department was honored at the Oscars on Sunday for its brave and heroic actions during the Souther California wildfires.

The LA Fire Department was honored at the Oscars on Sunday for its brave and heroic actions during the Souther California wildfires.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was honored at the Oscars on Sunday for the firefighters' brave and heroic actions when wildfires broke out across Southern California in January.

The firefighters were welcomed onto the stage of the 97th Academy Awards and recieved a standing ovation from the stars and celebrities packing the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood.

This was the second moment during the award show where things paused to acknowledge the destruction and devastation caused by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

The first was during Conan O'Brien's opening monologue when the host talked about the wildfire relief efforts.

After the firefighters were brought on stage, O'Brien had them read a few jokes from the teleprompter, saying there are even some jokes he's not brave enough to tell.

"And remember," O'Brien told the crowd, "everyone in this audience has to laugh, these are heroes."