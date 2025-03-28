86-year-old Queens homeowner fighting massive $22k water bill

FLUSHING (WABC) -- An 86-year-old homeowner in Queens is fighting a massive $22,000 water bill.

Margaret McGowan says she used to pay the city $85 a month on her Flushing home.

That was until some DEP equipment failed.

Once the equipment was fixed, the city claimed McGowan owed them the huge back-bill that came to 10 times higher than her usual bill.

Local lawmakers are now trying to help battle the city.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the city DEP and is waiting for a response.

