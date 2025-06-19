Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on Northbound Cross Bronx Expressway

BRONX (WABC) -- An overturned tractor-trailer has traffic at a standstill in the Bronx on the Northbound lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway.
The accident happened at exit 2A, Jerome Avenue.
The southbound lanes are partially blocked.
Firefighters are on scene.
No word on what caused the accident or if there are injuries.
The NJ Turnpike is advising truck to wait at the Vince Lombardi Service Area and for cars to go to the Tappan Zee Bridge to avoid the Bronx.
