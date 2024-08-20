House collapses into rushing water amid historic flooding in Connecticut | VIDEO

OXFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Video shows the moments a house collapsed in Oxford, Connecticut, after torrential rain led to historic flooding.

The home's foundation gave out, spilling the house into the rushing water below on Monday.

WTNH reports that the occupants of the home -- a mother and her 3-year-old son -- were safe.

"I got my son's teddy bear ... we didn't think it would come to this," Randi Marcucio, the homeowner and single mother, told WTNH.

While those homeowners were not injured, the bodies of two women from Connecticut were found after they were swept away by floodwaters.

Video from Storyful shows a house collapse amid historic flooding in Oxford.

