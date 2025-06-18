24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run in Ozone Park, Queens

Eyewitness News
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 11:07AM
Police are investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Queens late Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run happened just before midnight near 101st Avenue and 116th Street in Ozone Park.

Upon arrival officers found the man, in his 50s, unresponsive. First responders transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was struck by a black SUV traveling eastbound on 101st Avenue that kept going.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the collision.

