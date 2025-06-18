Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run in Ozone Park, Queens

Police are investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Queens late Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run happened just before midnight near 101st Avenue and 116th Street in Ozone Park.

Upon arrival officers found the man, in his 50s, unresponsive. First responders transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was struck by a black SUV traveling eastbound on 101st Avenue that kept going.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the collision.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.