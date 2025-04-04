Two Pace University students save man's life after he experienced cardiac arrest in pool

PLEASANTVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Two Pace University students, who work as lifeguards, are credited with saving a man's life after he suffered a heart attack while swimming at the university pool.

Bryan Zirman, on Friday, was filled in on the details by the two young men who saved his life last month.

Zirman has no memory of going into cardiac arrest while swimming laps at Pace University's pool.

Senior Kieran Hagan was the lifeguard on duty.

"He was around eight feet under the water at the time that I jumped in and got him, so I performed a submerged victim rescue," Hagan said.

Junior Angelo DeAugustino ran from an office to help.

"Just from pulling him out of the water you were able to tell, we have to act now, and fast or we're going to lose him," DeAugustino said.

"We identified that he had no pulse and now breathing, so we started CPR, and we got the AED in... shocked him two times," Hagan said.

First responders assisted, and regaining a pulse by the time Zirman was loaded into an ambulance.

The 65-year-old was monitored for a week in the hospital but is otherwise fine.

"I felt good before I got in the pool. I ended up in the hospital the next day waking up. Before that, I had been to the cardiologist, and he said I was fine, so it was a big surprise," Zirman said.

Hagan, a defenseman on the lacrosse team, went to play in a game immediately afterward. He and DeAugustino are veteran lifeguards and credit their training.

"It was just straight into go mode, we knew exactly what to do, it was exactly like what we had trained to do," DeAugustino said.

Zirman is a Pace grad, as are his wife and daughter. He has high praise for the two members of his extended Pace family.

"They're heroes. Both of them did an amazing job... can't say enough," he said.

Everyone involved in the rescue will be recognized before a game next week. However, the biggest "thank yous" have already been exchanged.

