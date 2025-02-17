Paquita la del Barrio, famed Mexican singer and songwriter, dies at 77

VERACRUZ, MEXICO -- Paquita la del Barrio, the legendary Mexican singer and songwriter best known for her bold personality and powerful lyrics, has died. She was 77.

According to a statement shared on her official Instagram account, Paquita, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas, died in her home in Veracruz, Mexico.

It's unclear how she died.

Paquita was best known for hit songs like "Rata de dos Patas," a widely known scorned-lover song about a cheating ex.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer had to postpone her show at the National Auditorium in Mexico City due to immobility in her legs.

Paquita broke barriers in the Mexican ranchera genre, which is typically dominated by men.

For many, she was the "queen and defender of women" as her songs often talked about female empowerment.