Supermarket clerk shot during attempted robbery in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who fired a gun during an attempted robbery at a market in Brooklyn and shot a clerk in the leg.

It happened at a store at 1419 8th Avenue around 3 p.m.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, wearing a black sweatshirt, Army pants and white sneakers walked into the market, displayed a firearm, demanded money and fired three shots.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The suspect ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.