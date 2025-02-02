Gunman opens fire at Texas high school drumline competition, police say

A parent tackled the suspect just moments after the shooting inside the high school.

One person is reported injured after a shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School on Saturday evening.

PASADENA, Texas -- One man is injured after another man opened fire at Houston-area high school on Saturday.

Pasadena police said an elderly man armed with a gun entered Pasadena Memorial High School through a backdoor around 6 p.m.

The Texas Color Guard Circuit drumline competition was taking place inside the school at the time.

Police said the suspect hid behind a pillar for about two minutes before emerging and firing at least one shot.

A young adult man was hit in the shoulder, and rushed to an area hospital.

Within a minute of the shooting, police said a parent tackled the shooter.

One parent told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK that he and three others restrained the suspect and confiscated his weapon.

The competition was canceled, and no students were injured.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but police said he doesn't appear to have any connection to the school.