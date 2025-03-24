Paterson officials lash out as people defy illegal dumping crackdown: 'We will name and shame you'

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in Paterson, New Jersey are taking a hard line on illegal dumping across the city.

Mayor Andre Sayegh held a news conference on Monday to talk about the city's recently launched initiative called "Operation Clean Sweep," which seeks to address the issue that has plagued the city.

Jet skis were found abandoned in an open field last week, and dumpers have also left boats and construction debris tossed around the area.

"We identified two individuals separately, dumped unlawfully, in two different sections of the city," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. "We actually shared photos of a vehicle with a license plate and pictures of those individuals. So we will name and shame you if you continue to dump unlawfully in the city of Paterson."

Bergen Street has been acknowledged as a popular dumping spot because of its secluded nature. Other problem spots included right off of Route 9 due to its easy access on and off the highway.

In November, police caught 12 illegal dumpers. Each were hit with a $2,500 fine. Those fines can now go up to $10,000, and illegal dumpers could serve up to 90 days in jail if they get caught.

ALSO READ: How to protect your password from hackers

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on how to protect your password in this edition of "Social Studies."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.